JONESBORO — Arvest Bank has awarded a total of $1,500 to three teachers in Craighead County as part of its “We Love Teachers” initiative which seeks to offset a portion of the out-of-pocket expenses teachers accrue to purchase classroom needs. Each teacher was presented $500.

Craighead County recipients were Candice Campbell at Brookland High School, Somer Carter at Valley View Intermediate and Kendra McFarland at Jonesboro Pre-K.