JONESBORO — Arvest Bank has awarded a total of $1,500 to three teachers in Craighead County as part of its “We Love Teachers” initiative which seeks to offset a portion of the out-of-pocket expenses teachers accrue to purchase classroom needs. Each teacher was presented $500.
Craighead County recipients were Candice Campbell at Brookland High School, Somer Carter at Valley View Intermediate and Kendra McFarland at Jonesboro Pre-K.
According to a 2021 adoptaclassroom.org survey, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money for classroom needs during the 2020-2021 school year. Additionally, 30 percent of respondents said they spend $1,000 or more per year.
“We salute our recipients here in Craighead County, and all the hard-working teachers everywhere,” Selena Barber, marketing specialist for Arvest in Jonesboro said. “We know teachers face a lot of challenges and we appreciate what they do on a daily basis to make a positive impact on their students and our communities. We hope our gifts make these teachers’ jobs a little easier.”
This is the seventh consecutive year Arvest has conducted the initiative. A total of 145 teachers at public state-funded schools throughout the bank’s four-state footprint are being awarded.
