JONESBORO — Arvest Bank has named Erin Henderson and Gwen Holland vice presidents for the bank in Northeast Arkansas. Both Henderson and Holland also serve as branch sales managers and are responsible for the overall management of their respective branches.
Henderson and Holland each have more than 20 years of industry experience.
Arvest is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
