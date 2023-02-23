JONESBORO — Arvest Bank, serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, has promoted Chad Yancy of Jonesboro to vice president, mortgage lending supervisor.
Yancy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arkansas State University.
He has been in the banking industry since 2013 and with Arvest Bank since 2018.
In his time at Arvest, Yancy has received the 2020 Top Regional Lender award and the Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year distinction.
In his new role, he will be responsible for supervising the mortgage lending team in the Northeast Arkansas region.
