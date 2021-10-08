JONESBORO — The Arvest Foundation has announced donations of $19,500 to nonprofit organizations in Jonesboro. The organizations receiving grants all work to improve the quality of life for children and adults.
“The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding for organizations in our local community that make a profound impact on the lives of the people who live here,” said Kevin Hufstedler, community bank president for Arvest in Northeast Arkansas. “We’re excited about the organizations receiving these grants and the outcome these funds will have on their ongoing and future projects.”
“We are grateful the Arvest Foundation continues to be a strong community partner as we begin our campaign season,” said Nanette Heard, United Way of Northeast Arkansas Executive Director. “Arvest Foundation's financial gift will help many working individuals and/or families that struggle to make it to the end of the month. Becoming known as ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed), their income is above the federal poverty line but below the basic cost of living.”
The following organizations were recipients:
- Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund — to support scholarships in the Craighead County area.
- CityYouth Ministries, Inc. — to support its ongoing programs for children in the community.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 2nd Judicial District — to recruit, train and support volunteers who serve as child advocates for children in foster care.
- United Way of Northeast Arkansas — to fund United Way’s ongoing efforts to support the community in Northeast Arkansas in the areas of education, income and health.
