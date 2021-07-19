JONESBORO — The Arvest Foundation recently donated $2,250 to the American Red Cross of Arkansas Northeast Chapter for general funds to support the organization’s disaster relief efforts in Mississippi County.
Pam Knapp-Carver, executive director of the chapter, said the donation will provide much-needed assistance in Mississippi County where the aid group mostly responds to house fires.
“The mission of the Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors,” Knapp-Carver said.
“The disasters that keep us busiest are home fires. When a family loses their home to a fire, we make sure they know they’re going to have food to eat, they know they’ll have a bed to sleep in and clothing on their backs. This enables them to think more clearly as they are on the road to recovery and we stay with them until we know they are OK.”
Kevin Hufstedler, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Northeast Arkansas said the foundation is proud to be able to help those in the communities it serves.
“Our associates have deep roots in the area and some have family and friends that were impacted by disasters,” Hufstedler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.