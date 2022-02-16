FAYETTEVILLE — Arvest Bank has announced that the bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as part of its “Best Employers 2022” list.
Arvest ranked 421 on the list 500 “Best Large Employers” group consisting of organizations with more than 5,000 employees.
According to the announcement, Forbes produced the lists with its market research partner, Statista.
The evaluation was based on two distinct criteria: the survey participants’ willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and their evaluation of other employers in their industry that stood out either positively or negatively.
Participants also were asked to rank their employers on work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.
“We invest in our associates because we want a long-term relationship with them that is filled with opportunity,” Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress said.
“We are committed to a welcoming workplace and options such as remote work, along with an inclusive and diverse workforce that reflects our communities and our customers. When associates feel valued, they want our customers to experience that same feeling. The result is a customer base that receives world-class care and the help they need in finding financial products and services that make their lives better.”
This is the first recognition Arvest has received from Forbes in 2022. It was named as part of Forbes “World’s Best Banks” list in 2021 – for the third consecutive year – and appeared on the “America’s Best Large Employers” list in 2017 and 2018.
The company was named to the “America’s Best Employers for Women” list in 2018.
To see the full 2022 list go to bit.ly/34YLPX2.
