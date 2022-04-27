BENTONVILLE — The Arvest Wealth Management retirement plan consulting group has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors’ list of the nation’s top defined contribution advisor teams with assets under advisement of more than $100 million.
The list focuses on individual firms or broker-dealer teams and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution practice, specifically in a single physical location.
Arvest Wealth Management is the only Arkansas firm listed and one of only six within the Arvest footprint. It delivers full-service consulting on all types of employer-sponsored retirement plans.
This year’s list, which is featured in print and online versions of NAPA Net the Magazine, features a record number of teams, which oversee nearly $2 trillion in DC plan assets belonging to more than 56,000 plans covering nearly 28 million participants.
The Arvest Wealth Management group consists of 10 associates and services approximately 225 plans which have more than 14,000 participants with about $730 million in assets.
Arvest Bank has also been ranked 400 out of 500 on Forbes magazine’s list of “Best Employers for Diversity 2022.”
Consideration for the list was based on four criteria: direct and indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives and board members, and a set of diversity engagement indicators. More than 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify those recognized.
The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website, www.forbes.com.
