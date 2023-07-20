JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer future business owners several classes in August as well as opportunities to meet with ASBTDC business consultants.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs including help with business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion marketing, and profitability.
From 2-3 p.m. Aug. 2, Landon Carmer of Clarity Summit Consulting will lead an online class, “How to Spot the Ideal Leader: Hiring the Right People for the Team.”
This event will be available via Zoom.
Laura Miller, director of ASBTDC, will lead a class, “Marketing Your Small Business,” on Aug. 3 at the A-State Delta Center for Economic Development, 319 University Loop in Jonesboro and
Aug. 4 at the Adult Education Building at Black River Technical College, 1410 Arkansas 304 E. in Pocahontas. Both sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon with counseling sessions following from 1 to 3 p.m.
Robert Bahn, a business consultant at ASBTDC, will lead “Marketing Your Small Business” on Aug. 8 at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in Walnut Ridge, 109 S.W. Front St.; on Aug. 9 at the Osceola/South Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St. in Osceola; and Aug. 10 at the ASU Newport Sims-Talbot Adult Education Center, 212 S. Melton in Trumann. All three sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon with counseling sessions following from 1 to 3 p.m.
On Aug. 16, Miller will lead “Financing Your Small Business,” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St. Counseling sessions will be offered from 1 until 3 p.m.
There is no charge for training events or counseling sessions, but registration is required.
Call 870-972-3517 to register.
