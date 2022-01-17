JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will host free “Start Your Small Business Now” workshops in January.
Attendees will learn the basics of starting a business in Arkansas and what to expect along the way.
The workshop dates are 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 201 of the Delta Center for Economic Development, 319 University Loop in Jonesboro and noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Newport Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St.
There is no charge for the workshops but registration is required. To register, go to bit.ly/3nyoqm2 or call 870-972-3517.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing, and profitability.
