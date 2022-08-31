JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will host “How to Get SBA Financing for your Small Business” from 10 a.m. until noon, Sept. 20, at the Delta Center for Economic Development, 318 University Loop West.
Herb Lawrence, Arkansas District Office, will discuss Small Business Administration financing options and how small businesses can get capital for their business.
Opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant in surrounding cities in Northeast Arkansas also are scheduled in September.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.
September session dates, consultants and locations are:
Sept. 13 – Counseling, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Laura Miller, center director, Spring River Innovation Hub, 7 E. Cherokee Village Mall, Cherokee Village, and Candence Brooks, business consultant, Trumann Municipal Complex, 825 Arkansas 463.
Sept. 15 – Counseling, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Laura Miller, center director, Batesville Chamber of Commerce, 409 Vine St.; Candence Brooks, business consultant, Newport Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St.; Marketing Your Small Business, 10 a.m.-noon and Counseling 1-3 p.m., Robert Bahn, business consultant, Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Walnut St., Blytheville.
Sept. 22 – Counseling, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Laura Miller, center director, Randolph County Chamber of Commerce, 107 E. Everett St., Pocahontas and Marketing Your Small Business, 10 a.m.-noon and Counseling 1-3 p.m., Robert Bahn, business consultant, Osceola/South Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St.
There is no charge for the training event or counseling sessions, but registration is required and may be made by calling 870-972-3517.
