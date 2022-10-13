JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer on-site counseling for small businesses in several counties this month.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.
Oct. 20 – Batesville Chamber of Commerce, 409 Vine St., counseling, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Laura Miller, center director.
Oct. 20 – Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 109 S.W. Front St., Walnut Ridge. “Marketing Your Small Business” workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; counseling, 1-3 p.m., Robert Bahn, business consultant.
Oct. 25 – Spring River Innovation Hub, 7 East Cherokee Village Mall, Cherokee Village, counseling, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Laura Miller, center director.
Oct. 27 – Randolph County Chamber of Commerce, 107 E. Everett St., Pocahontas. counseling, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with Laura Miller, center director.
There is no charge for the training event or counseling sessions, but registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
