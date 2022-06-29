JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will be offering several opportunities in July for small businesses to learn about financing a business. During several of the financing workshops, an SBA representative will be available to discuss loan options.
There will also be opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.
Sessions will be held as follows:
Tuesday – Trumann- counseling, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Candence Brooks, business consultant.
Thursday – Newport-counseling, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Candence Brooks, business consultant.
July 14 – Walnut Ridge, financing workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; counseling, 1-3 p.m., Robert Bahn, business consultant.
July 19 – Cherokee Village, financing workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; counseling, 1-3 p.m., Laura Miller, Center director.
July 20 – Pocahontas, financing workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; counseling 1-3 p.m., Laura Miller, Center director.
July 21 – Batesville, financing workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; counseling, 1-3 p.m., Laura Miller, Center director.
The sessions are made possible by co-sponsorships from FNBC, First Community Bank, NEA Intermodal Authority, East Arkansas Planning and Development District, First Security Bank, and Simmons Bank.
There is no charge for the training events or counseling sessions, but registration is required. Call 870-972-3517 to register.
