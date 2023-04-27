JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer several opportunities to learn about starting and growing a business in May. Some sessions will have opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan proposals, growth and expansion marketing and profitability.
Sessions scheduled by date, include:
May 5 – Laura Miller, director of ASBTDC, will lead a class, “Financing Your Small Business,” in Pocahontas at Black River Technical College. The class will be held in the Adult Education Building, located at 1410 Arkansas 304 East. This class will be from 10 a.m. until noon. Also that day, she will offer counseling from 1 to 3 p.m.
May 9 – Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead a class, “Start Your Small Business Now,” from 10 a.m. to noon. This class will be offered in Walnut Ridge at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 109 S.W. Front St. Counseling will follow from 1 to 3 p.m.
May 10 – Bahn will lead counseling sessions at the Trumann Administrative Complex, 825 Arkansas 463 North, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 11 – Bahn will lead the “Start Your Small Business Now” class from 10 a.m. to noon at the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Court St. Counseling will follow from 1 to 3.
May 23 – Miller will lead the “Financing Your Small Business ” class at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the A-State campus, 319 University Loop, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The sessions are made possible by co-sponsorships from FNBC Bank, First Community Bank, NEA Intermodal Authority, East Arkansas Planning & Development District, Simmons Bank, First Security Bank and Regions Bank.
There is no charge for the training events or counseling sessions, but registration is required. Call 870-972-3517 to register.
