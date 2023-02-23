JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer several opportunities for online and on-site counseling services for small businesses in March. Participants will learn about starting and growing a small business at workshops held in several counties.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.
On March 7, an online class, “Retaining Employees Through Benefits,” will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon.
Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead an online class, “How to Protect Your Business with Trademarks,” from 11 a.m. to noon March 14.
ASBTDC director Laura Miller at the Spring River Innovation Hub, 7 East Cherokee Village Mall, will lead a counseling session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16. She will also lead a class, “Start Your Small Business Now,” from 10 a.m. until noon March 17 at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, 409 Vine St. A counseling session will follow from 1 to 3 p.m.
On March 21, Miller will offer “Start Your Small Business Now,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delta Center for Economic Development on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro, 309 University Loop. Also that day, she will offer counseling from 1 to 3 p.m.
There is no charge for the training events or counseling sessions, but registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
