JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer several opportunities for online and on-site counseling services for small businesses in March. Participants will learn about starting and growing a small business at workshops held in several counties.

The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.