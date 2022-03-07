HOT SPRINGS — Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts is offering two free programs this year.
Summer at ASMSA is a weeklong summer camp held for sophomores on the ASMSA campus in Hot Springs. All camp activities including tuition, housing, meals and class supplies are included. This year’s camps will run July 10-16.
It will feature five topics from which prospective campers may choose.
This year’s camp topics are Studio Art Camp, Biomedical Sciences Summer Institute, Research in the Park, Computer Science Camp and Japanese Language Summer Intensive.
The application process includes answering two short essay questions, submitting a transcript with unweighted grade point average, submitting any available standardized test scores and a brief recommendation from a teacher, counselor or principal.
The application deadline is April 1. For more information and to apply, visit www.asmsa.me/summeratasmsa.
ASMSA’s Summer Acceleration Academy is for any Arkansas high school student seeking to take prerequisite coursework for more challenging STEM and AP courses at their home school.
The courses are for any student in ninth through 12th grade. The courses are offered 100-percent online and will include live instruction as well as homework and tasks that need to completed outside of class time.
The eight-week courses are taught by ASMSA instructors for full high school credit. Courses being offered in Summer 2022 include geometry, trigonometry, computer science and economics.
Courses will take place over an eight-week period from June 6-July 29. Classes will meet for approximately half the day via live online instruction.
Students may take only one course in the Summer Acceleration Academy.
For more information including prerequisites and to apply, visit asmsa.me/summeraccelerationacademy.
