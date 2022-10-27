JONESBORO — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has added two nonprofit professionals to the organization as of Oct. 3.
Carrie Allen of Jonesboro and Marci Langston of Wynne joined ASPSF as program managers for the northeast and east regions, respectively. In these roles, they manage volunteers; deliver scholarships, workshops and resources to single-parent students; and conduct local fundraising activities within their regions.
“These two are a great addition to the staff and program team,” ASPSF Program Director LaCresha Newton said. “They both have spent several years working with volunteers in different capacities.”
A Jonesboro resident since 1993, Allen has extensive volunteer experience. She is active with the Valley View PTA and is an associate member of the Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro. She’s held several positions in education and office management while raising her two sons.
Langston, meanwhile, has experience in missionary work, logistics and management.
Previously, she was a library clerk at Wynne High School. Before that, she was a church planter for Southern Zambia, International Mission Board, for 11 years.
Marci has lived in Arkansas for over two decades and has three children. She’s an active member of Wynne Baptist Church with her husband, who is the missions pastor, and volunteers regularly with Connected Foster Care.
Additionally, ASPSF also announced that Shaila Creekmore has accepted a new position as development manager. As part of ASPSF’s development team, Shaila cultivates relationships to secure funds for single-parent scholarships and wraparound services. Shaila joined the ASPSF team in February 2021 and previously was the program manager for the northeast region.
