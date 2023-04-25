JONESBORO — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, awarded scholarships to 64 single parents pursuing associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and skilled-trade certificates.
Among those receiving scholarships were Alese Roberson, Alyssa Weyland, Amber Fletcher, Brandi Lee, Candace Gant, Chuck Kirkindall, Courtney Swindle, Jakayla Williams, Jasmine Jones, Jennifer Harris, Kallen Howard, Kara Moore, Katherine Pryor, Kayla Moore, Laura Bean, Lydia Wolfe Micah Fisher, Reyna Aza-Salinas, Riley Williams, Sarah Taylor, Sherlisa McKay, Shunwalisa Hawkins, Teresa Miller, Terrell Ford and Tiffany Wilson, all of Craighead County; Ariel Harvell, Ashlie Murphy, China McChristian, Iesha Chappelle, Marcy Mays, Misty Adams, Nakia Webb, Raven Chew and Rokimsya Blanchard, all of Mississippi County; Alyssa Henson, Dashawna Mason, Edna Johnson, Kuiana Wells and Brooke Lenderman, all of Greene County; Harden Daniels, Jennifer Tyler and Natalie Traynom; all of Poinsett County; and Danielle Parker of Randolph County.
