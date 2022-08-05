OSCEOLA — Tyler Dunegan, a longtime volunteer with Single Parent Scholarship in Mississippi County, has been recognized by the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund as Volunteer of the Month for August.
During the pandemic, Dunegan passed out checks to local students at his office and was the primary interviewer in Mississippi County, conducting interviews through Zoom to keep the application process moving.
As civic groups began meeting in person again, Dunegan set up speaking opportunities for Program Manager Shaila Creekmore in both Osceola and Blytheville and attended those meetings with her to encourage people to join him in volunteering or supporting ASPSF financially.
In the announcement, Dunegan says his favorite part of volunteering with ASPSF is interviewing the students because of the opportunity to get to know them, discover what their needs are, and provide direction and help during those interviews. He has also previously helped with social media in the Northeast Region.
Dunegan works for the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office as an outreach coordinator while also serving as a reserve officer for the Blytheville Police Department.
He is a certified municipal official through the Arkansas Municipal League and serves on the League’s executive committee.
He was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Mississippi River Parkway Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.