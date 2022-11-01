LITTLE ROCK — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program has awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund a $7,000 grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project.
The project will fund Spring 2023 semester scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single-parent students in:
Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small- and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces.
“Union Pacific proudly supports organizations that improve the quality of life where our employees live and work,” Scott Moore, senior vice president-corporate relations, chief administrative officer and Union Pacific Foundation president stated in the press release. “Investing in high-quality, nonprofit programs puts our communities in a position for future growth and prosperity.”
Specifically, the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project will assist low-to-moderate-income single parents who are raising their children while pursuing a career-focused degree or skilled-trade certification. Their higher education journey allows for a higher income, a higher standard of living for their families, and a higher chance that their children will plan for their own higher education and professional employment.
“Single-parent students are highly motivated to improve their skills and earning potential through education, though they are less likely to graduate than students without children because of greater time and financial demands,” ASPSF Development Manager Wendy Stotts said. “The 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project will bridge a financial gap for single parent students who might otherwise forego their pursuit of education when an expense for their child takes priority.”
Last year, ASPSF distributed $1.4 million in scholarships across Arkansas to over 900 single parents, who showed their 1,500 children that higher education is within reach. Investing in single parents not only strengthens communities with viable economic impact but also emboldens entire families to imagine a brighter future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.