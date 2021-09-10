JONESBORO — Chancellors at Arkansas State University System campuses Friday gave the Board of Trustees updates on the continuing impact of COVID-19 on operations and enrollment for the fall semester.
Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said 39 students and employees were in isolation and that mask mandates in classrooms and indoor spaces have helped minimize numbers.
More than 80 percent of faculty and 70 percent of staff at ASU report being fully vaccinated, he added, along with 90 percent of student-athletes.
ASU System President Chuck Welch said students have returned to ASU’s Campus Queretaro in Mexico and that residence halls there are full for the first time. The campus had its first commencement ceremony in August.
ASU System institutions reported total preliminary 11th-day fall enrollment of 25,212, which is 2.1 percent lower than the fall 2020 preliminary total. Total enrollment is flat but with a 4.5 percent increase in freshmen, as well as increases in transfer and international students.
ASU Three Rivers saw a 27 percent enrollment increase thanks to 470 new students attending the Saline County Career and Technical Center campus.
Welch and System Executive Vice President Julie Bates reported on improvements in Henderson’s financial condition while acknowledging ongoing challenges such as enrollment and debt.
Dr. Tim Langford of Little Rock announced he would be resigning from the board this month as a result of becoming chairman of the Urology Department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a $1.4 million air handler replacement project at First National Bank Arena and a $2.8 million expansion of the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market at ASU, as well as a $1.2 million renovation of the Caddo Center at Henderson.
- Authorized a plan to sell property on the ASU-Newport campus in Jonesboro for a highway expansion adjacent to the campus.
- Approved a resolution to apply to the Arkansas Department of Career Education for an additional Secondary Technical Center satellite location at ASU-Newport’s Jonesboro site.
- Approved new names for two facilities at ASU Three Rivers: the Barbara Ann Smith Fitness Center and the Parker Family House at 1103 North Park Drive in Malvern.
- Authorized an optional, voluntary retirement program at Henderson for fiscal year 2022 to create financial savings for the institution.
- Approved revised academic standards for admission into Henderson undergraduate programs that include test-optional and conditional opportunities for students.
- Approved ASU-Newport’s request to offer a Technical Certificate and a Certificate of Proficiency in Teaching.
