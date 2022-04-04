ASU Museum presents Through a Child’s Eyes

JONESBORO — The 35th annual Through a Child’s Eyes art exhibition is now open at Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop. Continuing through April 30, guests may view artwork created by area children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
Participating schools submitted their top 10 works of art for the month-long juried exhibit. Judges then selected a first, second and third-place winner from each grade level.
Museum curators have selected “A Shining Ferris Wheel” by Caffrey Richards, a first-grader at Bay Elementary, as the Charlott Jones Best in Show, an award named in memory of the former museum director who started TACE in 1987 while she was an art faculty member.
Jones became a vigilant advocate for the museum’s educational mission, especially through programs and activities for children.
“TACE art fills our walls with a collage of happy – and sometimes thoughtful – moods of childhood,” Jill Kary, curator of education said in a press release. “I encourage everyone to visit this exhibition to experience the world through a child’s eyes.”
Winners in each grade level included:
Pre-K – “Pond” by Greyson Braggs of Blessed Sacrament, first place.
Kindergarten – “Northern Lights” by Mitchell McCammon of Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, first; “Lego Robot Print” by Liam Ramirez of Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, second; and “Color Wheel Tree” by Smera Khanal and “Busy Bee Bubblewrap Print” by Natalia Ambs, both of Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, third-place tie.
First Grade – “Brown Bear in a Leafy, Foggy Forrest” by Rhett Johnson of Bay, first; “Mella, The Wet Dog” by Maggie Tennyson of Bay, second; and “Spring Bunny” by Kate Cude of Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, third.
Second Grade – “Orange Cat” by Kora Austin of Crowley’s Ridge Academy, first; “Honey Bee” by Caleah Gregory of Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts, second; and “Forest Fire” by Jolene Wicker of Maynard Elementary, third.
Third Grade – “Bob Ross” by Kennedi Bohanon of Wynne Intermediate School, first; “The Art Motel” by Rory Davis of Bay, second; and “Self Portrait” by Ka’Maria Jimmerson of Nettleton STEAM in Jonesboro, third.
Fourth Grade – “Mod Sunset” by Brinlee Bullard of Walnut Ridge Elementary, first; “Star Bright” by Kyleigh Cudd of Bay, second; and “Perspective” by Gabriella Smith of Nettleton STEAM, third.
Fifth Grade – “A Million Emotions” by Karlie Hale of St. Mary Catholic School, first; “Self Portrait” by Kaia Gutierrez of Nettleton STEAM, second; “Some Strings Attached” by Charlie Vance of Oak Grove Middle School in Paragould.
Sixth Grade – “Jimmy” by Ayden Walsh of Bay, first; “Snazzy Cat” by Miranda Mejia of Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts, second; and “Color Vision” by Jamiyah Watkins of Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts.
Seventh Grade – “Space” by Star Gilbee of Rector High School, first; “Constellation View” by Emma Donner of Westside Middle School, second; and “Get Dunked On” by Abby Claxton of Highland Middle School.
Eighth Grade – “Rufescent” by Angel Laster of Highland Middle School, first; “Yelena” by Jaydin Stirnaman of Rector High School, second; and “Freak” by Haley Ramsey of Highland Middle School, third.
Admission to the exhibit is free during regular museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays.
