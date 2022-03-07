NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport at Marked Tree hosted a high school energy control technology competition on Feb. 22 and awarded several scholarships.
Students from Marked Tree School District, Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center, Piggott High School and Valley View High School were tested on tool identification, schematic drawing, safety and skills in hard wiring, and an electrical written test.
The purpose of the contest was to provide the competitors an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in the industry relevant to safety-oriented procedures and hands-on applications, both through practical and theoretical application.
Taking first place was Logan Nordrum of Valley View High School. Nordrum received a $1,500 renewable scholarship to ASU-Newport.
Second place went to Cainon Culbreath of NEA Career and Technical Center receiving a $1,000 renewable scholarship to ASU-Newport.
Finishing third was Matthew Privett of Marked Tree High School. Privett received a $500 renewable scholarship to ASU-Newport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.