NEWPORT — More than 215 Arkansas State University-Newport students enrolled at ASU-Newport, ASUN at Marked Tree or ASUN at Jonesboro were named to the chancellor’s or vice chancellor’s lists for the Spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the Chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours, excluding developmental courses, during the semester and earn a 4.0 GPA based on a 4.0 scale.
Jonesboro students included on the chancellor’s list were: Alexis Barron, Christina Batchelor, Skylar Lee Bobo, Emily Bogard, Benjamin Brumfield, Priscilla Cabrera, Whitley Cornelious, Alexis Cross, Haden Davis, Emily Feezor, April Flowers, Noah Gatewood, Brandon Gilkison, Kelcey Gilmore, Kason Grissom, Cody Hicks, Rebekah Hirsch, Kendra Holbrook, Olivia Hoselton, Kira Judd, Madison Kennedy, Taha Khan, Jada Layman, Celesta Morgan, Jaci Moss, Daisy Munguia, Denise MunguiaBonilla, Alesia Neisler, Brandon Ransone, Blanca Rodriguez, Haley Simmons, Darryn Simmons, Madeleine Smith, Bella Spinks, David Vanderbilt, Faith Whitmire, Joseph Williams, Quiadra Williams, Riley Williams, Tiffany Wilson and Catherine Woodard.
Additional Craighead County students included were: Skylar Craig of Bay; Emily Wallace of Black Oak; William Roberts of Bono; Taylor Peavy, Brianna Smith and Sarah Taylor, all of Brookland; Phillip Morgan of Caraway; and Tsandra Huskey-Horton of Lake City.
Other area students included Taylor Matthews and Lauren Phillips, both of Cherry Valley; Elizabeth Pruett-Chavez of Greenway; Mary Collins, Carrie Cox, Alisa Lamb, Robert Vail and Kaley Wake, all of Harrisburg; Jasman Harrison of Leachville; Makayla Cole and Chloe Wren, both of Manila; Baylee Plunk of Marked Tree; Emily Anschultz, Ari Boozer, Starr Boozer, Hannah Miller, Seth Raby and Ashton Roberts, all of Newport; Stephanie Eason and Cameron Watkins, both of Osceola; Weston Shirley and Robert Brock, both of Paragould; Lukas Hicks, Autumn New, Cecil Shelton, Benjamin Turner, Paulina Turner and Ashlyn Warren, all of Trumann; Kaci Kirksey of Walnut Ridge; and Olivia Ball of Weiner.
