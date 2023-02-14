NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the names of students included on the chancellor’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours, excluding developmental courses, during the semester, and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Area students included are listed by county.
Craighead:
Skylar Craig of Bay, Natalie Davis, Mitchell Dulaney, Matti Eldridge, Anakin Jones and Megan McCarthy, all of Bono, Robert League and June Lee, both of Brookland, Whitney Anderson, Kelsey Baker, Emily Bogard, Benjamin Brumfield, Priscilla Cabrera, Whitley Cornelious, Lilli Crocker, Alexis Cross, Cailyn Davis, Emily Feezor, Catherine Frans, Alexandria Gillespie, Jacy Griggs, Cedric Hawkins, Shaniquia Hayes, Rebekah Hirsch, Taha Khan, Amber King, Isabela Mancilla, Laura Marsolan, Allison McCanless, Eric Merrick, Najahi Perkins, Macey Powell, Allison Quick, Brandon Ransone, Jerusha Rathod, Cierra Reel, Bella Spinks, Ryan Tate, Elijah Templeton, Emily Tennyson, Emilee Williams, Riley Williams and Tiffany Wilson, all of Jonesboro, and Tyson Banks, Legend Cash, Jackson Cole, Seth Couch, Harrison McAnally, Alexis Roberson, Kaley Stevens and Olivia Stormes, all of Lake City.
Cross:
Taylor Matthews and Lauren Phillips, both of Cherry Valley, and Brookelynn McDaniel and Darion Reaves-Mason, both of Wynne.
Greene:
Samantha Childers, Brandon Gilkison, Shannon Holland and Emma Walters, all of Paragould.
Jackson:
Ari Boozer, Angelia Engeron, Mariellen Fletcher, Jamie Leach, Hannah Nicholson, Samantha Sevier and Ethan Simmons, all of Newport, Jamy Fears, Adam Ogden and Will Owens, all of Swifton, and Maggie Doyle, Brandon Smith and Elizabeth Walker, all of Tuckerman.
awrence:
Dawson Gatewood and Kaci Kirksey, both of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi:
Chloe Parnell of Keiser, Jorge Castillo of Leachville, Makayla Cole and Ali Towles, both of Manila, and Stephanie Eason of Osceola.
Poinsett:
Kaylee Correa, Robert Vail and Emily Wigginton, all of Harrisburg, Isabelle Bachman, Tsandra Horton and Kaylan Langley, all of Lepanto, Christopher Constant of Marked Tree, Natalie Bingham, Jaelyn Craig, Madilyn Henley, Carlie Hicks, Kaydence Jones, Kendall Long, Raegan Long, Jada Matthews, Cobey Riddle and Cecil Shelton, all of Trumann, and Eden Bodeker of Weiner.
Randolph:
Payton Crow of Pocahontas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.