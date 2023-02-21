NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the names of students included on the vice-chancellor’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the vice-chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours, excluding developmental courses, during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Area students included are listed by county.
Clay:
Chad Book of Piggott and Lane Casebier and John Hendrix, both of Rector.
Craighead:
Michael Gibson of Bay, Caden Arnold, Devon Fowler, Samantha Ishmael, Katie Jardeen, Luke McGrew, Emily Morrison, Chelby Stewart and Wade Yearta, all of Bono, Kristine Adams, Loren Carmer, Alyissa Esparza, Lindlee Fair, Sarah Taylor and Lincoln Tyler, all of Brookland, Lizbeth Flores-Cavazos of Egypt, Broderick Aldridge, Joseph Anderson, Brendan Antosh, Adison Baker, Jackson Ballard, Alexis Barron, Adam Baumann, Ora Berry, Lydia Bittle, Skye Booth, Kai Bounds, Logan Cardin, Courtney Case, Stephanie Chesser, Samuel Clark, Shandi Clayton, Kade Cline, Bailey Combs, Dyamond Couch, Inez Cribbs, John Crosby, Cainan Culbreath, Jayden Damron, Haden Davis, Olivia Delancey, Caleb Foster, Joshua Frank, Hannah Freeze, Jason Gambill, Cindy Garduno Martinez, Noah Gatewood, Kyle Griffin, Cheyenne Hargrove, Roshon Harris, Madison Harris, Cody Hicks, Halie Holt, Tristan Idol, Ninbe Islas, Reginald Jenkins, Amber Johnson, Keaira Johnson, Nicholas Kifer, Erin Lattin, Matthew Layton, Jesus Leonardo, Mary Lester, Whitney Longmire, Jenna Maldonado, Reyna Martinez, Jada Matney, Caleb Mayes, Ashley McGaha, Brittany McKelroy, Madison Milton, Lisa Ming, Laynee Montgomery, Alesia Neisler, Tyler O’Neal, Faith Parks, Shreya Patel, Jagdish Patel, Matthew Paynter, Caroline Polk, Madelynne Pressly, Katherine Pryor, Jeb Rapert, Hunter Reynolds, Tyson Rodgers, Blanca Rodriguez, Ian Schoettle, Nicole Serna, Ella Servadio, Haley Simmons, Lisa Strickland, Kaden Strode, Alisha Warren, Jonathan Warren, Kailee Watkins, Lauren Weinzierl, Keleigh Williams, Jessie Woodard, Shannon Wynn and Destiny Wyss, all of Jonesboro, and Jon Cottingham, Amber Courtney, Caiden Hinkle, Katelyn May, Zoey McGowan, Alexander Thompson, Marybell Washington and Klaire Womack, all of Lake City.
Cross:
Ashley Forester of Cherry Valley and Maxwell Henson of Wynne.
Greene:
Joseph Thomas of Marmaduke and Delaney Aaron, Erin Allmon, Robert Brock, Joshua Condray, Landon Crumpton, Nealon Freire, Gerald Gramling and Hayleigh Tarwater, all of Paragould.
Jackson:
Briana Breckenridge, Nicole Capwell, Corey Couch, Ansley Dawson, Tracie Dierks, Lyrik Gavigan, Julie Glasgow, Luke Goessman, Kathy Hart, Sequoyah King, Sean Porter, Macie Shirley, Jabari Stinson, Christina Surber, Hope Taylor, Cydney Taylor, Mary Thatcher, Kiyunna Thompson and Timothy Tyler, all of Newport, Alexis Johnson, Benjamin Keton, Owen Keton, Jenna McKay and Laci Worthington, all of Swifton, and Alexis Boothe, Elizabeth Gutierrez, William Hagood, Aaron Hurst, Zoey Meeks, Deborah Metheny, Ashton Roberts, Harrison Smith, Mackenzie Soden and Kenlee Youngblood, all of Tuckerman.
Lawrence:
Andrew Prestidge of Powhatan and Zachary Hurst of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi:
Vernal Gillespie and Chloe Wren, both of Blytheville, Jasmine Lozano Garcia and Tyler Perez, both of Manila, and Jessica Rogers of Etowah.
Poinsett:
Carly Capps, Connie Casebier, Cassidy Chrestman Powers, Mary Collins, Eric Leasure, Layla McClenny, Kameron Peters, Julie Richmond and Brianna Smith, all of Harrisburg, Julianne Herrera, Mia Nooner, India Obannon and Aubree Smith, all of Lepanto, Alana Bond, Lucy Carroll, Harden Daniels, Brantley Madden, Chloe McLaughlin and Riley Stoddard, all of Marked Tree, MaKenna Austin, Jaedyn Brown, Zoey Craig, Trenton Creekmore, Bryson Daffron, Maddox Dycus, Evan Francis, Rebeca Galvan, Falynn Galvan, Beth Kemper, Jennifer Mullins, Autumn New, Tyler Robb, Gracelyn Smith, Benjamin Turner, Paulina Turner and MacKenzie White, all of Trumann, and Brooklyn Blansett, Noah Hamblen, Michael Melton and Heather Woods, all of Tyronza.
Randolph:
Jessica Bennett of Maynard and John Martens of Pocahontas.
Sharp:
Landon Nicholson of Ash Flat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.