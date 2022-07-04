NEWPORT — More than 215 Arkansas State University-Newport students enrolled at ASU-Newport, ASUN at Marked Tree or ASUN at Jonesboro were named to the chancellor’s or vice chancellor’s lists for the Spring 2022 semester.
To be named to the vice chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 hours, excluding any developmental courses, and earn a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Jonesboro students included were Joseph Anderson, Brendan Antosh, Lydia Bittle, Autumn Blair, Kai Bounds, Samuel Clark, Jayme Cole, Summer DiCicco, Ravin Dowdy, Chance Elder, Yazan Elzein, Tyler Gammill, Logan Gann, Kyle Griffin, Marcsteline Guerrier, Jacob Guthrie, Roshon Harris, Tarez Henry, Cadey Hopper, Ethan Hunt, Carlton Lee, Jesus Leonardo, Jada Matney, Caleb Mayes, Grant Mcarthur, Mason Morrow, Kelly Nash, Abigail Painter, Jagdish Patel, Rochelle Pruitt, Katherine Pryor, Troy Reeves, Tracker Robertson, Ian Schoettle, Nicole Serna, Morgan Stricklin, Lizzie Suttle, Jaxton Thacker, Garrett Turner, Devon Walker, Alisha Warren, Markeese Williams, Blake Williams, Jason Williams, Andreka Wilson and James Wood.
Other Craighead County students included Sidney Ashlock of Bay; Devon Fowler and Samantha Ishmael, both of Bono; Karen Castillo of Brookland; Lizbeth Flores-Cavazos of Egypt; Anna Meurer and Kaden Tacker of Lake City; and Joseph Ivy of Monette.
Additional area students were Sydney Davis of Amagon; Robert Yerbey of Dyess; Madison Barnes, Makayla Cutlip, Layla McClenny, Kameron Peters, Julie Richmond and Lilly Shepherd, all of Harrisburg; Ryan Worsham of Horseshoe Bend; Kaylie Craig of Imboden; Mia Nooner of Lepanto; Kimberly Gattis and Shira Hendrix, both of Marked Tree; Jessica Bennett of Maynard; Arthur Bain, Brittney Davis, Dejasia Gist, Noah Heath and Mika Little, all of Newport; Chasity Snyder of Osceola; Zach Moon, Hunter Fender, Hayleigh Tarwater and Taylor Inman, all of Paragould; Dominique Wilson of Parkin; Carson Bishop, Jaedyn Brown, Abigail Casas, Logan Despain, Hannah Jones, Connor McClain, Theotis McGuire, Kimberly Webb, Hannah Wood and Lizbeth Zuniga, all of Trumann; Alexis Boothe, Jayce Bryant, Korey Stout and Dayton Watson, all of Tuckerman; Noah Hamblen of Tyronza; Zachary Hurst of Walnut Ridge; and Alexis Hutchison of Weiner.
