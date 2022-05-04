NEWPORT — Michael Smith, Arkansas State University-Newport Career Coach for Tuckerman High School, has earned national recognition for his dedication to ACT’s American College Application Campaign.
ACT recently released its 2021 School of Excellence Award winners, and Tuckerman High School, where T was one of only 19 recognized.
The campaign focused on a national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credentials. Smith served as a mentor and liaison to his Tuckerman students and encouraged them to explore their educational options and submit college applications.
Smith said he works closely with students to make sure they know all the opportunities that are out there.
“Tuckerman may be a small school in Arkansas, but that doesn’t limit what our students can achieve,” Smith said. “I’m very proud of our school for showing the nation how special our community is. As a career coach, I help each student explore their potential, and the Arkansas College Application Campaign was a great way to encourage our students to pursue higher education and set new goals.”
ASUN has seven career coaches in public schools across Northeast Arkansas. They focus on helping students set and achieve realistic goals while developing the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.
“ASUN’s career coaches make a great impact in our public schools,” said Kris Penix, ASUN’s director of early college programs. “Coaches like Michael Smith truly connect with their students and help them see the vast amount of opportunity that awaits in higher education. We are thrilled Tuckerman earned national recognition from ACT. This shines a wonderful light on our local schools and the work being done every day to encourage students to achieve more.”
Tuckerman High School and Smith will be honored with a plaque and celebrated during a virtual ceremony in the coming months.
