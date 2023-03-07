MARKED TREE — On Feb. 21, Arkansas State University-Newport at Marked Tree hosted an Energy Control Technology competition and awarded several scholarships.
High school students from Brookland, Marked Tree, Piggott and the Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center in Jonesboro, and Valley View, both in Jonesboro, were tested on tool identification, schematic drawing, safety and skills in hard wiring, and an electrical written test.
The purpose of the contest was to provide the competitors with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in the industry, relevant to safety-oriented procedures and hands-on applications, both through practical and theoretical application.
Taking first place was Kade Johnson of Piggott High School; second place went to James Mata of NEACTC; and finishing third was William Grimes of NEACTC. All three received renewable scholarships to ASUN. Door prizes were also awarded.
“We were very pleased to have six great schools and 18 students compete in our Energy Control Technology competition,” said Mark Constant, advanced instructor for energy control technology at ASUN. “We enjoy opening our campus to future students who have an interest in energy control, and we wouldn’t be able to put on this competition without our industry partners. This competition offers students a unique opportunity to see what ASUN has to offer and the jobs available in this field.”
