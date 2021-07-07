NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the names of students included on the vice chancellor’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the vice chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours, excluding developmental courses, during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
Students listed were enrolled at ASU-Newport, ASUN-Marked Tree or ASUN-Jonesboro.
Area students outside Jonesboro included on the vice chancellor’s list were Sydney Davis of Amagon; Mathew Price of Ash Flat; Bethany Riga of Bay; Brittany Fulcher of Black Oak; Leah Bonham, Tristin Escue, Cameron Johann, Justin Parnell, Heath Tyler and Dusty Warnix, all of Bono; Calen Young of Cherry Valley; and Jada Timbs of Harrisburg.
Also included were Jacob Bowman and Carmen Campbell, both of Lake City; Latrice Adams and Savannah Roach, both of Marked Tree; Kristi Jackson of Marmaduke; and Sadie Burzynski, Mitchell Davis, Alondra Garcia, Kathy Hart, Ashley Johnson, Travis Linvell, Amber Matteson, Andrianna Pemberton and Chelsi Smith, all of Newport.
Additionally listed were Shana Bateman, Sydney Cole, Landon Crumpton, Kati Fortson, Mackenzie Glickert, Gage Johnson, Farrah Lewis, Kail Williams and Jackson Williams, all of Paragould; Dominique Wilson of Parkin; Alec Smith of Pocahontas; Noah Roberson of Swifton; Carson Bishop, Haylee Milton and Jessie Rhoads, all of Trumann; and Bethany Spencer of Tyronza.
