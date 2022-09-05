MOUNTAIN HOME — Enrollment gains are being reported on most Arkansas State University System campuses for the fall semester, System President Chuck Welch told the Board of Trustees Friday during its regular meeting held on the ASU-Mountain Home campus.

“I’m really pleased with where we are,” Welch said in a press release, “especially in the middle of a major admissions software conversion. Most of our campuses haven’t reached census date yet. When we talk about enrollment advances, much of it is because of the creativity occurring on our campuses and adherence to the missions we have.”