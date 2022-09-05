MOUNTAIN HOME — Enrollment gains are being reported on most Arkansas State University System campuses for the fall semester, System President Chuck Welch told the Board of Trustees Friday during its regular meeting held on the ASU-Mountain Home campus.
“I’m really pleased with where we are,” Welch said in a press release, “especially in the middle of a major admissions software conversion. Most of our campuses haven’t reached census date yet. When we talk about enrollment advances, much of it is because of the creativity occurring on our campuses and adherence to the missions we have.”
Welch said Henderson State University has reported 11th-day enrollment and he was encouraged by the numbers.
“Considering all they have been through – including radical changes in curriculum – being up in first-time freshman students and graduate students is remarkable,” Welch said. “We expect Arkansas State to be up in first-time freshmen and overall, as well.”
He also noted the ongoing growth of technical programs at ASU System campuses and focus on workforce development. ASU-Newport Chancellor Johnny Moore said his campus is certifying 40 new truck drivers monthly or 480 during the past year as the largest community college training program in the state.
Trustees welcomed Dr. Todd Shields to his first meeting as the new chancellor at Arkansas State. He shared a video highlighting the work of A-State students whose research project was recently launched by NASA to the International Space Station.
Among other business, the board approved resolutions to:
Proceed with the Caddo Center renovation capital project at Henderson to create a “one-stop shop” for student services. The second phase is being funded with a $1.4 million grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Commission.
Proceed with a 7,350-square-foot, $1.4 million technical center expansion capital project at ASU-Mountain Home.
Offer an Associate of Applied Science degree, a Technical Certificate and a Certificate of Proficiency in Boat Manufacturing, as well as a Certificate of Proficiency in Commercial Truck Driving, at ASU-Mountain Home. The campus received a $500,000 Regional Workforce Grant to establish the truck driving program.
Amend A-State’s 2017 agreement with Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro to base the payment structure on credit hours, require A-State approval of the annual budget, and enhance communications and processes between the campuses.
Approve the ASU Mid-South Strategic Plan for 2022-2025.
