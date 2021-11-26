MOUNTAIN HOME — The 2021-22 Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Performing Arts Series will begin Thursday with a holiday performance by Debby Boone, a multiple cross-over artist who has enjoyed Top 10 successes on the pop, country, adult contemporary, and contemporary Christian charts.
The show will open at 7 p.m. in the Vada Sheid Community Development Center, 1600 S. College St.
Tickets are $35 for adults or $17.50 for students.
Season tickets, including Debby Boone, and are $130 for adults and $65 for students. Due to rescheduling, The Choir of Man is included free in the season ticket price.
Other performances included are:
Wynonna Judd and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 2, $35 for adults, $17.50 for students.
Shaun Johnson and the Big Band Experience, 7 p.m., Feb. 27, $35 for adults, $17.50 for students.
The Choir of Man, 7 p.m. March 9, $35 for adults, $17.50 for students.
An Evening with Cole Porter presented by the Haley Cultural Arts Endowment, April 24, 2 p.m., $25 for adults, $12.50 for students.
All dates and times for shows are subject to change. Arvest Concerts and Gaston Lectures will be added and no tickets are required for those events.
To order tickets, contact The Sheid at 870-508-6280 or order online at www.thesheid.com and asumh.edu.
