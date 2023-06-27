NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the names of those students included on the chancellor’s or vice chancellor’s lists for academic excellence for the spring 2023 semester. Students enrolled at ASU-Newport, ASUN at Marked Tree or ASUN at Jonesboro are included in the announcement.
To be named to the chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester, excluding developmental courses, and earn a 4.0 GPA based on a 4.0 scale.
Area students included on the chancellor’s list are:
Clay County – Chad Book of Piggott.
Craighead County – Ashlyn Craig and Hunter Turner, both of Bay; Kaylee Cline, Natalie Davis, Mitchell Dulaney, Anakin Jones, Megan McCarthy and Chloe Rush, all of Bono; Alyissa Esparza, June Lee and Summer Maxwell, all of Brookland; Joseph Anderson, Brendan Antosh, Olivia Armstrong, Stephanie Bolster, Kai Bounds, Priscilla Cabrera, Jessica Coffel, Cailyn Davis, David Del Rio, Daisy Flores, Catherine Frans, Noah Gatewood, Colton Godsey, Kyle Griffin, Jacy Griggs, Roshon Harris, Rebekah Hirsch, Hung Viet Ho, Alexandra Jones, Samantha Jones, Taha Khan, Sydney Leonard, Debra McGaughy, Autumn McLaughlin, Madison Milton, Katherine Pryor, Katelyn Scrogum, Ryan Tate, Daysha Virgies, Keisha Williams, Riley Williams, Tiffany Wilson, Jessie Woodard, Shannon Wynn, Courtney Yarbrough and Hayden Zawodniak, all of Jonesboro; and Legend Cash, Jackson Cole, Jon Cottingham, Caiden Hinkle and Zoey McGowan, all of Lake City.
Cross County – Darion Reaves-Mason of Wynne.
Greene County – Emma Walters of Paragould.
Jackson County – Ari Boozer of Grubbs; Briana Breckenridge, Carly Mitchell, Gretchen Thomas and Jashai Williams, all of Newport; and Aaron Hurst of Tuckerman.
Lawrence County – Baylee Gibson of Hoxie and Dawson Gatewood of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County – Carmon Herrington of Blytheville; Chloe Parnell of Keiser; Jorge Castillo and Delia Gutierrez, both of Leachville; and Jacob Hallett, Hailey Hill and Ali Towles, all of Manila.
Poinsett County – Carly Capps of Fisher; Kristial Brown, Connie Casebier, Zoe Fore and Brianna Smith, all of Harrisburg; Jagger Jones, Lynlee Morgan and Cecil Shelton, all of Trumann; and Noah Hamblen of Tyronza.
Randolph County – Payton Andrew Crow of Pocahontas.
To be named to the vice chancellor’s list, students must meet the same standards as those on the chancellor’s list but earn a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Area students included on the vice chancellor’s list are:
Clay County – John Hendrix of Rector.
Craighead County – Caden Arnold and Spencer Long, both of Bono; Loren Carmer, Brody Gibson, Devon Groves, Travis Smith and Zoei Smith, all of Brookland; Bailey Ellis of Caraway; Whitney Anderson, Shelbye Ball, Jackson Ballard, James Belew, Cameron Blevins, Emily Bogard, Skye Booth, Renisha Coleman, Avery Cook, Jessa Cooper, Alexis Cross, Cainan Culbreath, Katelyn Dawson, Melissa Del Rio, Karissa Ealey, Drake Faulkner, Caleb Foster, Joshua Frank, Karli Hankins, Adrian Howard, Logan Johnson, Kristi Jones, Caroline Kinman, Emily Lee, Whitney Longmire, Shelbye Luther, Jase Mattix, LaTavia Miller, Shivani Naranji, Tyler O’Neal, Emma Pagan, Faith Parks and Alexa Pannecouk, all of Jonesboro; and Ethan Cobb of Lake City.
Cross County – Ashley Forester and Lauren Phillips, both of Cherry Valley and Maxwell Henson of Wynne.
Greene County – Joseph Thomas of Marmaduke and Benjamin Housewright and Hannah Oxner, both of Paragould.
Jackson County – Luke Goessman, Linda Harris and Megan Lockhart, all of Newport; Adam Ogden of Swifton; and Ashton Roberts, Harlee Buford and William Hagood, all of Tuckerman.
Mississippi County – Caroline Jones, Chasity Snyder and Lauren Baugus, all of Osceola.
Poinsett County – Galin Drum of Harrisburg; Logan Johnson of Lepanto; Chloe McLaughlin and Riley Stoddard, both of Marked Tree; Alexis Clark, Gladis Lopez, Hunter Poe, Jaecie Brown, Karissa Ealey, Merrick Dycus, Rebecca Sefers and Trenton Creekmore, all of Trumann; and Andrea O’Neal, Justin Hindman and Victoria Ballard, all of Tyronza.
Sharp County – Kayla Harper of Highland.
