NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the names of those students included on the chancellor’s or vice chancellor’s lists for academic excellence for the spring 2023 semester. Students enrolled at ASU-Newport, ASUN at Marked Tree or ASUN at Jonesboro are included in the announcement.

To be named to the chancellor’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester, excluding developmental courses, and earn a 4.0 GPA based on a 4.0 scale.