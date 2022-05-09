NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the names of students who won medals at the SkillsUSA competition in Hot Springs April 12-13 while competing against other community colleges in the state.
Gold medal winners included Tristin Escue for automotive parts specialist, Taylor Matthews for cosmetology, Lauren Putman for esthetics and Ryan Tate for information technology services.
Brent Cash from the ASUN IGNITE Academy won Gold for information services technology in the high school division.
Silver medals went to Beth Chavez for cosmetology, Madison Kennedy for information technology services, Ian Schottle for electrical construction wiring and Hayden Arnoult, Devon Miller and Jase Matti, all for welding fabrication.
Those winning bronze medals included Donavan Bishop for automotive service technology, Olivia Delancey for cosmetology, Andrew Griggs for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, and Broderick Aldridge for electrical construction wiring.
