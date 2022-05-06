NEWPORT — After four years of hosting ASUN Movies in the Park, Arkansas State University-Newport recently announced details of the upcoming 2022 season in a new venue.
Since 2018, these movies have been shown in an outdoor setting in conjunction with the annual Monster Nights Entertainment Series, but weather concerns often caused schedule changes and cancellations.
This year ASUN will present all showings inside the new Jane Parnell Performing Arts Hall, 422 Front St. in downtown Newport. The venue seats 100 guests.
With the new location, ASUN Movies in the Park will now be known as ASUN Family Movie Night. Each show will begin at 7 p.m. and admission to all features will be free.
This year’s season will kick off May 14 with the movie “Sing 2.”
Dr. Ashley Buchman, ASUN’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, has been part of this venture since the very beginning and said she’s thrilled to offer family entertainment in a new location.
“ASUN Movies in the Park has been a staple in Downtown Newport,” Buchman said in a press release. “Those who’ve joined us know the fun of spreading out a blanket and enjoying a movie under the stars.”
“However,” she added, “we’ve had many setbacks due to bad weather. I’m so excited that we can now utilize the beautiful Jane Parnell Performing Arts Hall. This space allows us to offer a unique cinema experience for the community while also making our events consistent for all those that join us.”
Additional features will be “Jungle Cruise” on July 16, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Sept. 17 and “Elf” on Dec. 3.
For more information on showings or Monster Nights, visit @monsternights on Facebook and Instagram.
