NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport has announced a new event, Aviator Expo: Meet the Athletes, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 26, at the ASUN Center for the Arts, 7648 Victory Blvd.
This will be an opportunity for the community to meet the athletes who make up ASU-Newport’s first-ever softball and men’s basketball teams.
Guests to this free event will have the chance to interact with the athletes, coaches and staff, gaining insights into the work that went into forming these teams. There will also be food and music performed by Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell. Prize drawings will include basketballs and softballs signed by the inaugural teams.
The Aviator Expo will be hosted by Bryan Underwood.
