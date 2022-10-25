JONESBORO — Arkansas State University-Newport recently earned a special honor from the Craighead County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
ASU-Newport received the Elijah and Emma Agnew Advancing Equity in Higher Education Award at the annual Freedom Fund Gala hosted in late September. ASUN was one of four institutions nominated for this award.
The award, named after Elijah and Emma Agnew because of their dedication and continual work in furthering education for all, is given to an institution that works to bring fairness in education to all students, faculty and staff.
Dr. Amber Grady, ASUN’s Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, accepted the award on ASUN’s behalf and served as a keynote speaker for the event.
“It was an honor to represent ASUN and support such a worthwhile cause,” Grady said. “ASUN has worked and will continue providing initiatives that cultivate a campus environment that values diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is pivotal for educational environments to be places of growth and development for all people. Realizing this will be ongoing and challenging work, we are committed to ensuring a positive experience for all members of our campus community. This recognition will always be appreciated.”
ASUN established a diversity, equity and inclusion committee several years ago with the purpose of transforming the ASUN culture so that every member of the campus community feels accepted, included, and empowered.
“DEI work is critical in our world today, and higher education is no exception,” Dr. Johnny M. Moore, chancellor of ASU-Newport said. “Our DEI committee does great work at identifying areas of improvement and facilitating growth and change on our campuses. Dr. Grady is now taking it a step further with her leadership. We are honored to receive such a distinguished honor from the Craighead County NAACP Chapter.”
