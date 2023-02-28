JONESBORO — Arkansas State University-Newport and Ozarc Gas hosted the 14th annual Weldathon on Feb. 16, 2023, at ASUN-Jonesboro with 42 students and 14 area high schools participating. Thanks to industry partners and sponsors, more than $20,000 in prizes and scholarships were awarded to the winners, along with door prizes.
Teams of three competed to build a metal work table in three hours. Students were given blueprints and the necessary materials to test their welding skills and knowledge. High schools participating included Brookland, Greene County Tech in Paragould, Hillcrest in Strawberry, Hoxie, Marked Tree, Paragould, Piggott, Rector, Riverside in Lake City, Valley View in Jonesboro, Walnut Ridge and Westside in Jonesboro; vocational schools included NEA Career and Tech Center in Jonesboro and ASUN’s Ignite Academy in Newport.
First place in the high school division went to Riverside High School and team members Harrison McAnally, Seth Couch and Christopher Hellenthal.
The Valley View High School team of Jacob Angie, Jadius Ortiz and Landon Aiken took second place and Paragould High School team members Andrea Pillow, Camden Gramling and Skylar Orr took third.
Each school won Fronius TransSteel 2200 Welding Systems and students on each team received scholarships to ASUN, welding equipment and medals.
First place in the vocational division went to the NEA Career and Tech Center. The school won a Fronius TransSteel 2200 Welding System and team members Travis Allred, Patton Ditto, and Jon Barker each received scholarships to ASUN along with a Fronius welding kit and a first-place medal.
Second place in the Vocational division went to ASUN’s Ignite Academy. The school won a Fronius TransPocket 180 Welding Tool and team members Haylee Gentry, Tristen Bly and Dylan Brashers received ASUN scholarships, ESAB auto-darkening welding hoods and second-place medals.
