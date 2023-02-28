JONESBORO — Arkansas State University-Newport and Ozarc Gas hosted the 14th annual Weldathon on Feb. 16, 2023, at ASUN-Jonesboro with 42 students and 14 area high schools participating. Thanks to industry partners and sponsors, more than $20,000 in prizes and scholarships were awarded to the winners, along with door prizes.

Teams of three competed to build a metal work table in three hours. Students were given blueprints and the necessary materials to test their welding skills and knowledge. High schools participating included Brookland, Greene County Tech in Paragould, Hillcrest in Strawberry, Hoxie, Marked Tree, Paragould, Piggott, Rector, Riverside in Lake City, Valley View in Jonesboro, Walnut Ridge and Westside in Jonesboro; vocational schools included NEA Career and Tech Center in Jonesboro and ASUN’s Ignite Academy in Newport.

