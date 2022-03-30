JONESBORO — The Arkansas Office of Skills Development awarded Arkansas State University-Newport more than $200,000 to support a new manufacturing training program that will help local industries.
Manufacturing continues to be a growing industry across Northeast Arkansas, and, according to the announcement, several industry leaders have voiced concerns about the need for more specialized training for technical operators. S&H System, Hytrol and Intimidator UTV are three industries that approached ASU-Newport about providing training to help strengthen their workforce.
Thanks to the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, ASUN will utilize $234,823 to design a non-credit training program called the Manufacturing and Conveyor Technician program.
“This is another great example of ASUN working to create sector partnerships with business leaders developing innovative programs that alleviate current and future workforce needs,” Office of Skills Development Director Cody Waits said. “The mission of OSD is to strategically invest in the Arkansas workforce raising education and skill levels meeting the needs of companies operating in Arkansas.”
The curriculum will consist of safety training, production techniques, basic mechanical skills, conveyor systems’ logic control, pneumatics and hydraulics, and programmable logic controls training.
For more information about this program or other workforce initiatives, contact ASUN’s Office for Economic and Workforce Development at 870-680-8743.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.