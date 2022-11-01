ASUN welding student earns Tech Talent Scholarship

Pictured are (from left) Arkansas State University-Newport senior instructor of welding, Ken Beach; Vice President of Chamber Administration and Director of Workforce Development and Existing Industry, Shelle Randall; Tech Talent Scholarship winner Jameria Campbell and her children; and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — A welding student at Arkansas State University-Newport is the recipient of the 2022 Tech Talent Scholarship. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce presented the scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Jameria Campbell.

Campbell, a 2022 graduate of Jonesboro High School, is currently enrolled at Arkansas State University-Newport at Jonesboro, where she is pursuing a technical certification in welding. She said she sees a bright future for herself.