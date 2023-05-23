RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2023 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the list.
Area students included were Allyson Gott of Black Rock, Jacob Boyles, Amber Griffin (4.0) and Katie Rock, all of Cherokee Village, Francisco Valenzuela of Dyess (4.0), Kyle Couch of Hardy, Chloe Stroud of Hoxie, (4.0), Mary Bailey (4.0) and Tyler Peaster, both of Jonesboro, Dylan Dover of Lepanto, Caitlin Balentine of Newport (4.0), Jake Brittingham, Lindsay Lewis, Kristopher Lorren (4.0) and Olivia Rowe (4.0), all of Paragould, Charidy Featherston and Zane Henderson, both of Piggott, Madalyn Hogan (4.0) and Anna McIntyre, both of Pocahontas, and Amber King (4.0) of Smithville.
