LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas is using, today, Aug. 11 as a reminder residents and even professional construction crews are required by law to contact Arkansas 811 at least two business days prior to any digging or excavation project so underground utility lines can be identified and marked.

Officials said this is the best way to prevent injuries to the public and contractors on excavation projects while mitigating potential property damages and unnecessary utility outages due to striking an underground facility.