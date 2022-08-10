LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas is using, today, Aug. 11 as a reminder residents and even professional construction crews are required by law to contact Arkansas 811 at least two business days prior to any digging or excavation project so underground utility lines can be identified and marked.
Officials said this is the best way to prevent injuries to the public and contractors on excavation projects while mitigating potential property damages and unnecessary utility outages due to striking an underground facility.
From planting a tree to putting up a fence, digging without knowing what’s beneath the surface can cause harm and even be deadly.
Arkansas 811 center operators connect callers with local utility operators who will come out and safely mark the approximate location of buried utility lines that may be in the vicinity of the dig site.
In accordance with 811 color codes, electric power lines are identified by the color red, with gas, oil and steam lines by the color yellow; telecommunication, alarm and signal lines are marked orange, and sewer and drain lines are marked in green.
If digging activity comes within 18 inches of a utility line or pipeline, extreme caution should be exercised. A distinctive natural gas odor, hissing sound or whistling sound near a gas appliance or dead vegetation or bubbles near a gas line could mean a gas leak is occurring.
Everyone should leave the area immediately and call 911.
