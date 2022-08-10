LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Wildlife Federation has hired Terri Lane as executive director and CEO.
Lane, who recently left the helm of the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust after 10 years, will be leading a comprehensive rebuilding and relaunching of Arkansas Wildlife Federation, an 86-year-old statewide wildlife conservation organization.
The relaunch of AWF will include strategic planning, the expansion of its statewide board of directors, and the unveiling of a new website, resources and initiatives to establish AWF as an independent voice for Arkansas wildlife.
In addition, AWF will continue some of its signature programs, including the statewide Youth Wildlife Art Contest and Conservation Achievement Awards.
AWF publishes the quarterly magazine, Arkansas Out-of-Doors. AWF is the state affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation.
For more information, contact Lane at 479-601-6646 or email tlane @arwild.org.
