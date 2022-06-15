ASH FLAT — Jackson Balentine joined FNBC earlier this year as chief credit officer. In this new role, Balentine will oversee credit risk management and loan operations for the almost $700 million asset lender.
“Jackson has already proved to be a strong and valuable member of our credit team,” Dana Batterton, executive vice president and chief risk officer said in a press release. “His level of expertise and leadership will allow us to streamline processes and strengthen the overall experience for all of our borrowers.”
Balentine brings more than 25 years of banking experience to FNBC, most recently serving as a senior vice president and commercial lender at another financial institution. He has held several senior-level roles within the banking industry, including roles in credit analysis, commercial lending and finance.
Balentine holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance and marketing from Arkansas State University.
