Craighead County
William St. Pierre and Jamie St. Pierre, 307 Cole Drive, Brookland, on April 15 filed Chapter 13.
Trent Nanney, 4581 Craighead 333, Jonesboro, on April 12 filed Chapter 13.
Nancy R. Bradshaw, 2505 Greenbriar Drive, Jonesboro, on April 12 filed Chapter 13.
Brooke Lynne McGee, 3501 Quail Ridge Road, Jonesboro, on April 15 filed Chapter 13.
Andrew Martin Serpico, 4407 Countrybrook Drive, Jonesboro, on April 15 filed Chapter 7.
Roy Clatis Skinner Jr., 306 Gann Ave., Monette, on April 15 filed Chapter 7.
Cross County
Jennifer L. Williams, 217 Ridgeview Drive, Wynne, on April 12 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Sheila Ann Brogdon, 612 Spring Grove Road, Apt. 2, Paragould, on April 12 filed Chapter 7.
Alisa M. Keeling, 3005 Carriage Hill Drive, Paragould, on April 14 filed Chapter 7.
Donnie Joe Abbott, 6127 Arkansas 69, Paragould, on April 18 filed Chapter 7.
Brianna Marie Myer, a/k/a Brianna Marie Denhan, a/k/a Brianna Marie Shonk, 2708 N. Fourth St., Paragould, on April 18 filed Chapter 7.
Stephanie Lee Rogers and Debra Kay Rogers, 3805 Emilee Jo Drive, Paragould, on April 18 filed Chapter 13.
Derek N. Barker, 2906 Reynolds Park Road, Paragould, on April 19 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Helen F. Nelms, P.O. Box 2046, Blytheville, on April 14 filed Chapter 13.
Poinsett County
Anthony Dewayne Moore and Sarah Jane Moore, 12253 Arkansas 140 North, Lepanto, on April 11 filed Chapter 13.
