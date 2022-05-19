Craighead County
Anthony Earl Stanley, 4300 Dena Jo Drive, Unit 147, Jonesboro, on May 12 filed Chapter 13.
Shelby Leann Davis, a/k/a Shelby Leann Brummett, P.O. Box 16031, Jonesboro, on May 16 filed Chapter 7.
Cross County
Dalton Kain Bedwell, 41 Cross 721, Wynne, on May 16 filed Chapter 7.
Tracy Glenn Moore, 1014 W. Williams Ave., Wynne, on May 16 filed Chapter 13.
Mississippi County
Sharon Denise Yankaway, 127 Gayle Road, Blytheville, on May 16 filed Chapter 7.
Lamarsha Denise House, 1132 Normandy Lane, Blytheville, on May 16 filed Chapter 13.
