Craighead County
Jeffrey Paul Hudson, d/b/a Hudson Roofing & Painting, 736 W. Cherry Ave., Apt. B, Jonesboro, on June 28 filed Chapter 13.
Kevin Wayne Lancaster and Sarah Beth Lancaster, a/k/a Sarah Boggs, 2110 N. Patrick St., Jonesboro, on June 29 filed Chapter 7.
Dawn Johnette Thompson, 1112 Medallion Cove, Jonesboro, on June 29 filed Chapter 7.
Evelyn Carolyn Perdue, 635 Craighead 360, Jonesboro, on June 29 filed Chapter 13.
Kayla Louise Curtis, a/k/a Kayla Jones, 301 N. McClure St., Jonesboro, on June 30 filed Chapter 7.
Marcy C. Hutcherson, 205 E. Stroud St., Jonesboro, on July 1 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Christopher Lee Walker Davis, 178 N. George Circle, Marion, on June 29 filed Chapter 7.
Gwen Denise Smith, a/k/a Gwen Lane, 246 Medel Marconi Road, Marion, on July 1 filed Chapter 7.
Greene County
Eddie Wayne Book, 203 W. Williford St., Marmaduke, on June 30 filed Chapter 13.
Charlie Thomas Cooper Jr. and Avery Nichole Cooper, 1103 Roberts Drive, Paragould, on June 30 filed Chapter 13.
Winona Marie Lovell, 2600 Mockingbird Lane, Paragould, on June 30 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
Cassandra G. DeAnda, 1205 Harwood Road, Newport, on June 28 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Lakeisha Tyrease Metcalf, d/b/a Lovely Extension, 816 E. Walnut St., Blytheville, on July 5 filed Chapter 13.
Christopher L. Person, P.O. Box 494, Luxora, on June 28 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Charles Loggains, 11314 Maple Grove Lane, Trumann, on June 27 filed Chapter 13.
Randolph County
Travis Lee Redwine, 2011 Johnson St., Pocahontas, on July 1 filed Chapter 7.
