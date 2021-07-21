Clay County
Thomas Allen Diddle, 1112 Donna St., Rector, on July 19 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Richard Allen Rone, 2900 Case St. Unit 2, Paragould, on July 15 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
Raymond Brandon Sr., a/k/a Ray Brandon, P.O. Box 255, Portia, on July 19 filed Chapter 7.
Mississippi County
Brittaney Nicole Fonda, 801 N. Second St., Apt. H53, Blytheville, on July 15 filed Chapter 7.
Jordan Lee Thomason and Elsie Elizabeth Thomason, P.O. Box 272, Luxora, on July 15 filed Chapter 7.
Poinsett County
Keri L. Davis, 612 Maple St., Apt. 1, Trumann, on July 19 filed Chapter 13.
Randolph County
Penny Lynne Ballard, 8411 Arkansas 115, Pocahontas, on July 16 filed Chapter 7.
