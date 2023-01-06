Clay County
Larry Gargus and Paula Gargus, 296 Clay 553, Rector, on Dec. 28 filed Chapter 7.
Jennifer Suzanne Hill, a/k/a Jennifer Suzanne Smith, a/k/a Jennifer Suzanne Strait, a/k/a Jenifer Suzanne Miles, and Davey Lee Hill, 210 Michael St., Bono, on Dec. 29 filed Chapter 7.
Gregory Bailey, 516 W. Stroud St., Jonesboro, on Dec. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Austin Charles Flowers and Valorie Leann Flowers, 5703 Mill Creek Cove, Jonesboro, on Dec. 30 filed Chapter 13.
Nicole Marie Baker, 100 Lucy Lane, Apt. 7, Marion, on Dec. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Gina Michelle Jones, 38 Willow Drive, Marion, on Dec. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Christopher Stokes, 5411 Cache Road, Paragould, on Dec. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Richard Mark Rhodes, 308 N. Third St., Paragould, on Dec. 30 filed Chapter 7.
Michele Lynn Rupple, a/k/a Michelle Lynn Smith, 5712 Arkansas 358, Paragould, on January 2 filed Chapter 7.
Joe Albert Simington and Tonya Marie Simington, 331 Stephens Lane, Imboden, on January 2 filed Chapter 7.
Charles Kim Lovelady and Natalie Rena Lovelady, 607 W. Pine St., Walnut Ridge, on Dec. 30 filed Chapter 7.
David L. Scott Jr., 1633 N. Walnut St., Osceola, on Jan. 2 filed Chapter 13.
Sheila S. Crawford, 300 S. Pine Ave., Apt. 30, Trumann, on Jan. 2 filed Chapter 13.
Gary Stevens and Tammy Stevens, 129 Esther Circle, Trumann, on Jan. 3 filed Chapter 13.
Laura Beth Massa, 3 Ozoo Circle, Cherokee Village, on Dec. 29 filed Chapter 7.
