Craighead County
Paul O’Nell Wheller Jr., 912 Poplar Ave., Jonesboro, on May 2 filed Chapter 7.
Christy L. Gavin, 1112 Warner Ave., Jonesboro, on May 2 filed Chapter 13.
Sonya S. Heard, 3217 Horseshoe Cove, Jonesboro, on May 2 filed Chapter 7.
Crittenden County
Juanita M. Washington, 1409 Fifth St., Earle, on May 5 filed Chapter 13.
Erica L. Irby, 88 Willow St., Marion, on May 9 filed Chapter 13.
Cassandra Devoris Andrews, P.O. Box 2491, West Memphis, on May 3 filed Chapter 13.
Samuel S. Cummings, P.O. Box 634, West Memphis, on May 4 filed Chapter 13.
Casandra L. Ross, 709 Belmont Drive, West Memphis, on May 4 filed Chapter 13.
Cross County
Laurence Joseph Hylle, d/b/a Dybedal Farms Partnership, d/b/a K&L Farms LLC, d/b/a K&L Applicators LLC, d/b/a L & S Farms Partnership, 1771 Arkansas 193, Wynne, on May 6 filed Chapter 13.
Greene County
Amber Dawn Love, 1101 Ridgeway St., Paragould, on May 6 filed Chapter 13.
Victoria Lee Tucker, a/k/a Vickie Lee Tucker, 254 Greene 142, Paragould, on May 9 filed Chapter 7.
Jackson County
Amanda Kaye Halfacre, 2900 Marion Drive, Apt. 605, Newport, on May 5 filed Chapter 7.
Lawrence County
Mary Mable Bookout, 1140 Lawrence 430, Walnut Ridge, on May 2 filed Chapter 7.
Randolph County
Holly A. Casey and John M. Casey, 1695 Bellview Road, Pocahontas, on May 6 filed Chapter 13.
Sharp County
Barbara S. Wess, 437 W. Ferguson St., Williford, on May 5 filed Chapter 7.
