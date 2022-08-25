Craighead County
Craighead County
April Wright, 945 Craighead 111, Bono, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 13.
Lisa Dale Chaney, 705 Odell Trail, Jonesboro, on Aug. 15 filed Chapter 7.
Ola Faye Jones, 5601 Highland Park Circle, Apt. 136, Jonesboro, on Aug. 16 filed Chapter 7.
Chris Randell Metcalf and Michelle Lynn Metcalf, a/k/a Michelle Lynn Bowen, 309 Craighead 338, Jonesboro, on Aug. 16 filed Chapter 7.
Karen Phillips, 402 Kiersen Lane, Jonesboro, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 13.
Callan Romine, 1090 Craighead 730, Jonesboro, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 13.
Anthony Louis Yates, 218 David Cove, Jonesboro, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 13.
Letha Smith, 332 Willow Pointe Court, Jonesboro, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 13.
Thomas Bruce Stough Jr. and Wanda Sue Stough, 301 Judge Smith Drive, Apt. 5, Marion, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 7.
Tamara Sheri McGuire, a/k/a Tamara O’Neal, 1604 Colonial Drive, West Memphis, on Aug. 16 filed Chapter 13.
David Hydrick, 10 Cross 382, Wynne, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Norman Quinn, 580 Greene 609, Paragould, on Aug. 15 filed Chapter 13.
Allen N. Shewmaker and Casey F. Shewmaker, 4906 S. 27 1/2 St., Paragould, on Aug. 16 filed Chapter 7.
Randall Gregg Merimon, 911 W. Thompson St., Paragould, on Aug. 18 filed Chapter 7.
Debbie L. Morrow, 400 S 33 1/2 St., Paragould, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Hayden Barnes Tucker, 110 Will Henry Drive, Lepanto, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 7.
Larry Scott Mangrum, 6306 Wray Lane, Trumann, on Aug. 23 filed Chapter 7.
Jared Matthew Dilley, 2 Attawa Drive, Cherokee Village, on Aug. 19 filed Chapter 13.
